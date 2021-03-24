Off-duty NYS Trooper charged after reports of domestic incidents

KNOX, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On March 3, State Police began an investigation into two separate domestic incidents involving Jonathan Quinn, 42, of Knox.

On March 23, State Police charged Quinn with Assault in the Third Degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation.

Quinn, a New York State Trooper, was off-duty at the time of the incidents. He was arraigned in the Town of Knox Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court on April 7.