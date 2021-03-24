Off-duty NYS Trooper charged after reports of domestic incidents

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOX, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On March 3, State Police began an investigation into two separate domestic incidents involving Jonathan Quinn, 42, of Knox.

On March 23, State Police charged Quinn with Assault in the Third Degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation.

Quinn, a New York State Trooper, was off-duty at the time of the incidents. He was arraigned in the Town of Knox Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court on April 7.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire