ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ocean State Job Lot, located at 911 Central Avenue in Albany, is closing. The store’s last day is Sunday, August 6.

According to Paul Cox, the Director of Store Operations for Ocean State Job Lot, the store’s lease expired. He said employees have been offered positions at Ocean State’s nearby stores.

“The decision to close the store was based on a variety of factors specific to this store location and the landlord’s wishes,” said Cox. “We value and appreciate all Ocean State Job Lot associates who have contributed to the Albany store.”

The store is running a 40% off sale until its last day. Ocean State has other locations in the Capital Region including Troy, Schenectady, Clifton Park, and Ballston Spa.

“We want to thank the community for their loyal business over the years,” said Cox.