ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, following the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey (Casey). The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) reminds New Yorkers that abortion is still legal and protected in New York State.

New Yorkers are advised of their rights under the Reproductive Health Act of 2019 which has ensured the protections of Roe. OAG said New York guarantees access to safe abortion care and prohibits discrimination and harassment in reproductive decision-making.

Under this law, New York State requires insurance coverage for abortion and also provides for public funding. OAG said abortion services in New York are confidential.

OAG encourages New Yorkers to consult the advisory below on abortion access for questions regarding their rights. The advisory is also available in Spanish, Chinese, Korean, Russian, Italian, Polish, Bengali, and Arabic. Other additional translations will become available soon.

Check out the English version here: