MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) –Two are in custody following a chase that started in East Greenbush and ended on Van Rensselaer Blvd in Menands. East Greenbush started the chase, a reported stolen car, and state police aided.

No injuries were reported and there is no threat to the public states State Police. The investigation is ongoing. Check back at News10 as more information becomes available.