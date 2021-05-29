NYSP recover 3 handguns during Albany traffic stops

TINLEY PARK, IL – DECEMBER 17: A customer shops for a pistol at Freddie Bear Sports sporting goods store on December 17, 2012 in Tinley Park, Illinois. Americans purchased a record number of guns in 2012 and gun makers have reported a record high in demand. Firearm sales have surged recently as speculation of stricter gun laws and a re-instatement of the assault weapons ban following the mass school shooting in Connecticut . (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police report confiscating three illegal handguns—and making two arrests—on Thursday, during separate traffic stops in the city of Albany.

At about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, police stopped a southbound vehicle on Interstate 787 in Albany because they say its registration was suspended. Police say their investigation at the scene revealed that the vehicle’s occupants had two loaded handguns. They also say that one of those firearms had a defaced serial number and was reported stolen out of Auburn, Alabama.

Jacqua Casey, 23, of Albany and Terriyona N. Inman, 20, of Albany, were each arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and defacing a firearm. They are due back in court on Tuesday.

Just a few hours later, around 4:15 p.m., police tried to pull over a different vehicle after allegedly observing a traffic violation near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and Dove Street. The driver sped off, and police followed for a brief pursuit. Ultimately, the driver left the vehicle to flee on foot near 219 Orange Street.

Police say the driver, who has not been identified, dropped a loaded handgun while fleeing. Troopers recovered that gun, which they say the driver used earlier in the day to steal the vehicle at gunpoint.

Police are still investigating, and have yet to identify a suspect.