BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A New Jersey man has been identified in connection to the death of an Albany man on the New York State Thruway in May. Ardit Lleshi, 25, of Garfield was arrested in New Jersey following a joint investigation with the New York State Intelligence Center and the New York State Thruway Authority.

New York State Police determined that just about 11:30 p.m., on Sunday, May 29, Lleshi was driving a 2013 Mercedes ML 350 when he struck and killed Michael Tran, 48, found near Exit 23.

Charged:

Leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision (felony).

Lleshi was arraigned in the Town of Bethlehem Court. He was released and due to appear back in court on August 4.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Investigator Michael Altieri at michael.altieri@troopers.ny.gov.