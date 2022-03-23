ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On March 19, the New York State Police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in Albany County. During the initiative, 22 businesses were checked for compliance.

During these investigations, established are checked using an officer in street clothes, and one or more underage operatives who cannot lie about their age. If asked for ID, they show their real ID. As a result of the investigation, four people were arrested and charged with unlawful dealing with a child in the first degree, a misdemeanor.

The following businesses sold alcohol to a person under the age of 21:

JT Maxie’s Bar & Grill, Wolf Road, Albany

Chili’s Grill & Bar, Wolf Road, Colonie

TGI Friday’s, Western Avenue, Albany

University Wine & Liquor, Western Avenue, Albany

The rest of the businesses tested include:

Sunoco, Albany Shaker Rd, Albany

Speedway, Wolf Rd, Colonie

Sand Creek Wine & Liquor, Wolf Rd Suite 2, Albany

Hannaford, Wolf Rd, Colonie

CVS, Sand Creek Rd, Colonie

Mobil, Sand Creek Rd, Colonie

Hooters, Wolf Rd, Colonie

BJ’s Wholesale Club, Central Ave, Albany

Empire Wine & Liquor, Central Ave, Albany

Target, Central Ave, Albany

Beer Universe, Central Ave

Stewart’s Shop, Fuller Rd

CVS, Western Ave Floor G, Albany

Top Shelf Wine & Liquor, Western Ave, Albany

Across the Street Pub, Western Ave, Albany

CVS, Western Ave, Albany

Sunoco, Western Ave, Albany

Rite-Aid, Western Ave, Albany

Under New York Beverage Control Law Section 65, the four businesses that had an employee sell alcohol to an underage patron could have their liquor license suspended or removed. The New York State Police conducts several operations like this one regularly.