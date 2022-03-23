ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On March 19, the New York State Police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in Albany County. During the initiative, 22 businesses were checked for compliance.
During these investigations, established are checked using an officer in street clothes, and one or more underage operatives who cannot lie about their age. If asked for ID, they show their real ID. As a result of the investigation, four people were arrested and charged with unlawful dealing with a child in the first degree, a misdemeanor.
The following businesses sold alcohol to a person under the age of 21:
- JT Maxie’s Bar & Grill, Wolf Road, Albany
- Chili’s Grill & Bar, Wolf Road, Colonie
- TGI Friday’s, Western Avenue, Albany
- University Wine & Liquor, Western Avenue, Albany
The rest of the businesses tested include:
- Sunoco, Albany Shaker Rd, Albany
- Speedway, Wolf Rd, Colonie
- Sand Creek Wine & Liquor, Wolf Rd Suite 2, Albany
- Hannaford, Wolf Rd, Colonie
- CVS, Sand Creek Rd, Colonie
- Mobil, Sand Creek Rd, Colonie
- Hooters, Wolf Rd, Colonie
- BJ’s Wholesale Club, Central Ave, Albany
- Empire Wine & Liquor, Central Ave, Albany
- Target, Central Ave, Albany
- Beer Universe, Central Ave
- Stewart’s Shop, Fuller Rd
- CVS, Western Ave Floor G, Albany
- Top Shelf Wine & Liquor, Western Ave, Albany
- Across the Street Pub, Western Ave, Albany
- CVS, Western Ave, Albany
- Sunoco, Western Ave, Albany
- Rite-Aid, Western Ave, Albany
Under New York Beverage Control Law Section 65, the four businesses that had an employee sell alcohol to an underage patron could have their liquor license suspended or removed. The New York State Police conducts several operations like this one regularly.