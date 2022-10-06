ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On October 5, NYSP was involved in a pursuit of a stolen car ending in Menands. The chase resulted in three arrests.

Around 2:28 p.m., Troopers were aware that North Greenbush Police was pursuing a stolen car on I-90. NYSP took over the pursuit at the Patroon Island Bridge and ending on Wards Drive in Menands. Police report three men left the stolen car at the end of the chase and fled on foot. Officers quickly took the individuals into custody and the car was recovered.

Charges for individual, 17

Third degree criminal possession of stolen property

Third degree fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

Second degree obstructing governmental administration

Charges for individual, 18

Third degree criminal possession of stolen property

Second degree obstructing governmental administration

Charges for individual, 15

Criminal possession of stolen property

All suspected were transported to SP Latham for processing. The individual, 15 was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the courts on a later date and released. Individuals 17, and 18 were arraigned before the Menands Village Court. The individual, 17 was released on his own recognizance and the individual, 18 was remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail.