ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) announced on Thursday over $12M in awards for 10 regionally significant carbon-neutral community economic development projects across New York, under the Carbon Neutral Community Economic Development Program. These projects will look to accelerate decarbonization and economic development in disadvantaged communities and downtown revitalization districts.

“Each new group of carbon-neutral community economic development awardees demonstrates the benefits of advancing carbon neutrality in existing public venues and historic structures while ensuring new construction is designed with this end goal from inception,” said Doreen Harris, President, and CEO of NYSERDA. “As we transition to carbon neutrality in the buildings sector, NYSERDA is pleased to support projects like these that are revitalizing their communities, while showcasing energy efficiency, electrification, and the use of on-site renewable energy in support of the State’s emissions reduction goals.”

The over $12M in awards support the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act Goals. These goals include an 85% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The projects extend from the Capital Region to the Mohawk Valley, to the Finger Lakes and Long Island.

“Working in concert with the Regional Economic Development Councils and multiple State agencies, we are revitalizing downtowns with a focus on ensuring underserved communities benefit from projects that are vital and significant to the economy of the communities in which they are located,” said Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado. “Advancing a sustainable carbon-neutral building stock demonstrates the State’s commitment to cleaner greener communities that provide job opportunities and healthy places to live and work for all New Yorkers.”