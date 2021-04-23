NYSDOT Trash Blitz takes to the street on Friday

GLENMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced on Friday that in recognition of Earth Day, the Department will be taking part in a statewide “Trash Blitz” on Friday, April 23. The goal of the Trash Blitz is to help protect the environment and beautify the local communities.

Weather permitting, NYSDOT workers from every region of New York will come together to collect and dispose of litter along roads and highways across the state. This year, trash will be collected on River Road (State Route 144) in Glenmont between Glenmont Road and Corning Hill Road starting at 10 a.m.

In addition to removing litter, the Trash Blitz is intended to show drivers that littering ruins the New York landscape and threatens both the safety of the roadway and the natural habitat surrounding it.

In 2019, more than 1,960 DOT employees participated in a “Trash Blitz” and collected 8,605 bags of garbage.

NYSDOT wants to remind drivers that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.