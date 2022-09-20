ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) and the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) community will come together to honor 10 fallen EMS workers at the New York State EMS Memorial Ceremony. The memorial will be held at the Swyer Theatre in the Egg, today beginning at 11 a.m.

The names of the fallen EMS workers will be added to the memorial and honored at the event. Three lost their battle with COVID-19, one passed away from a medical episode while on duty, and six succumbed to illnesses developed over 21 years after responding to the 9/11 World Trade Center Attacks.

NYSDOH Acting Executive Deputy Commissioner, Kristin Proud, will be delivering remarks. The event changed locations due to inclement weather.