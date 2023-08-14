ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Writers Institute has announced their event schedule for the fall season. The majority of the events will be held at the University at Albany’s uptown campus.

The season will feature discussions, readings, book signings, film screenings and workshops, with a vast array of special guests presenting ideas from the worlds of literature, poetry, history, film, and more. The schedule is highlighted by the 6th annual Albany Book Festival on September 23, preceded by the induction for the incoming NYS Author and NYS Poet on September 22.

The events, unless otherwise noted, are free and open to the public. The full schedule is detailed below:

NYS Writers Institute 2023 Fall Schedule

August 29: Richard Russo – Tales of Blue-Collar Life In Upstate New York

September 1: Film Screening – Rodrigo García’s “Nine Lives”, (Downtown Campus)

September 5: Rodrigo García – A Son Remembers Gabriel García Márquez

September 8: Film Screening – Paul Schrader’s “Affliction” (Downtown Campus)

September 14: Free Speech on Campus Event with Suzanne Nossel

September 19: Pierre Joris – A Nomad Poet Returns to Albany

September 22: State Author and State Poet Awards Ceremony

September 23: 6th Annual Albany Book Festival

September 27: Charlene Allen – Powerful Authentic Young Adult Fiction (Albany Public Library – Pine Hills)

September 28: Stephanie Burt – A Trans “Way of Seeing”

October 5: 10th Annual Bunshaft Lecture and UAlbany Speakers Series with Leland Melvin

October 7: Albany Symphony Film Music Festival Symposium

October 11: The Rewards and Challenges of International Research with Jeanette Altarriba

October 12: Jonathan Lethem – The Great Brooklyn Novel

October 13: Film Screening – “Fahrenheit 451” (1986)

October 17: Vauhini Vara – Imagining A.I.

October 19: Alexander Weinstein – Imagining A.I.

October 20: Film Screening – “Fahrenheit 451” (1986)

October 24: Robert Boyers – Brilliant and Difficult Friends

October 25*: Melissa DeRosa – The Bloodsport of Albany Politics (Downtown Campus)

October 26*: Literature to Life: Fahrenheit 451 by Wynn Handman, performed by Rich Orlow

November 2: Contemporary Feminist Voices with Grace Cho

November 2-5: Center for Humanities, Arts and Technoscience Film Festival and Lecture Series

November 8*: Christopher Paolini – “Murtagh” (Inheritance Cycle) presentation (Downtown Campus)

November 8*: The Empire State Archives and History Award with Jon Meacham (NYS Museum, Cultural Education Center)

November 9: Susanna Hoffs – The Creative Life (Downtown Campus)

November 13*: Teneshia Jackson Warner – Visionary Reinventor of Multicultural Marketing and Branding (Hearst Media Center)

November 14*: Centuries of Courageous Action with Gloria Browne-Marshall

November 17: Telling the Truth Symposium with Franklin Foer, Miles Taylor, Juliet Hooker, and Jeff Sharlet (Downtown Campus).

November 30*: Sharing the Wealth with Ed Mitzen and Jahkeen Hoke (Albany Black Chamber of Commerce)

December 5*: Bizarre, Page Turning, and Frankly Hysterical with Mark Chiusano (Hearst Media Center)

*Tickets or registration required.

The University at Albany is located at 1400 Washington Avenue. To purchase tickets or register for NYS Writers Institute events that require it, you can visit the organizations website.