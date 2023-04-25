Approximately 5,000 pieces of surplus furniture and equipment divided among more than 250 lots will be available.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of General Services has announced additional surplus, highway equipment, and miscellaneous property auctions in different parts of the state, including one in Albany. For a listing of New York State auctions to be held throughout the state this year, you can check online, email statesurplus@ogs.ny.gov, or call (518) 457-6335.

The Albany auction will take place on Thursday, May 4, at 9:30 a.m. at the Harriman State Office Campus Auction Lot, which is located at 1220 Washington Avenue in Albany.