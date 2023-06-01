ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After extensive repairs and upgrades, the iconic antique carousel at the New York State Museum reopened on Thursday. The carousel is open to the public Tuesday through Thursday, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on the fourth floor of the museum.

According to The New York State Education Department, the carousel was disassembled, had new parts fabricated, and underwent several repairs to be then reassembled over the past three years. Dozens of local elementary students along with their teachers joined to celebrate its reopening with State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa, along with some Stewart’s ice cream and a reading of “Carousel” by Pat Cummings.

The carousel can have up to 50 riders at a time.

“The State Museum Carousel is truly a work of art. Members of the Museum staff have worked diligently alongside craftsmen with highly specialized skills to painstakingly bring the more than 100-year-old carousel back to life for our visitors,” said State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa. “It is gratifying that this labor of love is complete, and I encourage everyone to experience first-hand the nostalgic magic of this treasured artifact.”