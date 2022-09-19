ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) is looking for two New York State spruce trees to be displayed in front of the Capitol this holiday season. One will be in East Capitol Park, and the other will be on the Empire State Plaza near the Plaza skating rink.

“Over the years, many generous families have donated the beautiful trees that are put on display at the Capitol and Empire State Plaza,” said OGS Commissioner Jeanette Moy said. “It’s a wonderful Capital Region tradition that is appreciated by all who come to the New York State Capitol during the holiday season.”

The donated trees will be removed at no cost to the property owner in mid-November and lit as part of the tree lighting event in December at the Empire State Plaza. The trees should be spruce between 35 and 55 feet tall, easily accessible on the property, and clear of power lines. The tree should also be located in or close to the Capital Region.

If you have a tree you would like to be considered, you can contact Kevin Ciampi by emailing Kevin.Ciampi@ogs.ny.gov. You should include your name, address where the tree is located, a photo of the tree, and a contact phone number in the email.