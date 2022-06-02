ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Senate and Assembly have passed a reconciliation bill that would bolster funding for reimbursement of living donor expenses. The bill will be the first reimbursement program in the country that compensates donors for any costs they incur while donating. It now heads to the governor’s desk to be signed.

The program will pay up to $10,000 in living donor expenses for New York residents, to help to increase the organs available for transplant by eliminating financial barriers that many people considering living organ donation face. The bill has passed the assembly and returned to the Senate.

According to the American Kidney Fund (AFK), almost 52,000 New Yorkers are living with kidney failure. A fatal condition if not treated with dialysis or transplant. In addition to financial help, laws can protect living organ donors from insurance discrimination and losing their jobs.

AFK evaluates each state and the District of Columbia on how well their existing laws encourage living organ donation and reduce barriers for living donors. States receive one point for each type of legislation that has been enacted and receive their grade based on their total points. New York is currently graded as a “B” on AKF’s Living Donor Protection Report Card.

