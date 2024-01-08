ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State legislators will be hosting the “Server for an Hour” event at the State Capitol on Monday. The campaign launch supports One Fair Wage legislation that would end subminimum wages for tipped service workers statewide.

Advocates say that tipped service workers represent a critical part of the workforce but were excluded from the state’s minimum wage increase that went into effect at the beginning of 2024. These employees continue to make $8.80 an hour while the minimum wage for everyone else is increased to $15 an hour.

The restaurant industry is disproportionately made up of women and people of color, and it is also becoming the primary employer for new immigrant arrivals. These groups are even more vulnerable to exploitation if not paid a fair wage, the campaign argues.

Assemblymember Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas and Sen. Robert Jackson have led the fight to advance this legislation in NYS. They will be joined by other assembly members, state senators, and other fair wage advocates at this event on Monday at 11:30 a.m. in the State Capitol, room 104A.