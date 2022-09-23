ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Health (DOH) will be partnering with federal agencies to promote health and well-being in Hispanic communities and highlight a variety of family-focused and educational events, in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month. National Hispanic Heritage Month is held from September 15 to October 15.

The Department’s Office of Minority Health and Health Disparities Prevention (OMH-HDP) will be partnering with multiple different stakeholders to expand bilingual education about disease prevention and health promotion. One program highlighted is the Kidney Disease Prevention Program. According to the National Kidney Foundation, both Hispanic and Black individuals show higher rates of high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and heart disease, all of which increase the risk for chronic kidney disease.

“As we celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month, the Department remains committed to ensuring all New Yorkers have access to health care that is free of the racial barriers that have hindered efforts to achieve optimum health outcomes for everyone,” New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said. “Health equity is at the core of our work and we will continue to amplify efforts to expand access to healthcare by working with trusted providers in underserved communities.”

The OMH-HDP honors the work of Hispanic and Latinx New Yorkers, who assist in language access, health literacy, and continued community-based education and outreach statewide who provide access to safe, supportive, and culturally responsive services and support.