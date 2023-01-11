ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (NYS DMV) has opened a pop-up location on the Empire State Plaza concourse. The location will be open to customers Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“We are excited to have this new location open and to provide a more convenient outlet for our customers to conduct DMV transactions,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “This is also another tangible piece of our ongoing transformation effort to provide the best and most efficient service to people coming to us for all kinds of transactions related to their motor vehicles.”

The pop-up location will be located next to the visitor center. Customers can complete all licensing and ID transactions such as applying for a real ID, enhanced ID or renewing a license or non-driver ID. Customers will also be able to get a non-driver ID, upgrade to a real ID or enhanced ID, exchange an out-of-state license, change their address or gender designation on their document, or order a duplicate document.