ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Civil Service announced that beginning Tuesday, those interested in a career in New York State public service can apply and complete the Professional Career Opportunities (PCO) exam. Applicants can apply for the PCO exam online from November 1 through November 30. The online exam must be completed by December 15.

The PCO is a civil service exam that will be used to fill more than 150 professional entry-level titles across New York State agencies. This is the first time the exam is being offered online, and it is the largest exam administered by the Department of Civil Service.

“The Professional Career Opportunities Exam provides jobseekers, including soon-to-be college graduates, with the unique opportunity to gain access to a number of rewarding and meaningful careers with New York State,” said Department of Civil Service Commissioner Timothy Hogues. “The Department of Civil Service is pleased to be hosting this large exam online for the first time, making it easier than ever for all New Yorkers to take this exam from the comfort of their own homes or in centers located throughout the State for those who need access to computers. Working for New York State not only offers the chance to serve the greater public, but also provides the opportunity to work with dedicated public servants, in addition to the great health benefits and compensation packages. I encourage all interested candidates to apply for this exam and learn more about joining New York’s diverse and dedicated workforce.”

To be eligible to take the PCO exam, candidates must first meet the minimum qualifications for the exam, which requires a Bachelor’s degree by June 30, 2023. All applicants who meet the minimum qualifications must apply for the exam by November 30, 2022, then access the online exam and submit all examination materials by December 15, 2022.