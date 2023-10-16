ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence alongside the Office of General Services announced they will be hosting the New York State Clothesline Project in the Empire State Plaza concourse. The exhibit, which will feature a display of T-shirts decorated with words and artwork by domestic violence survivors from New York, will open on October 17.

The exhibit aims to provide a platform for survivors to break the silence surrounding their abuse, while raising the public’s awareness for domestic violence. The Clothesline Project originated in Hyannis, Massachusetts with a with a 31 shirt display organized by a coalition of women’s advocacy groups in Cape Cod.

The exhibit will open at 12:30 p.m. on October 17 and will run through October 19, to coincide with the 2023 Domestic Violence Awareness Day. The exhibit is free and open to the public.