ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State’s 22-member Climate Action Council will hold an in-person meeting on October 13. The meeting plans to continue working on a statewide Scoping Plan to guide NYS toward its nation-leading climate goals.

The public can attend the meeting in-person at the Albany of NYC locations. Registration is required for the NYC location but not for the Albany location although it is encouraged. All attendees must sign in and show identification upon entering the building. The public is also welcomed to listen to the meeting via webcast. For more information about meetings of the New York State Climate Action Council or its advisory panels and working groups, please visit climate.ny.gov.

The meeting will take place at New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, 17 Columbia Circle, Albany in the Board Room at 2 p.m. on October 13. The zoom link is available for those that want to attend virtually. Event number: 2597 981 8966 and password: climate.