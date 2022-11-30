ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) is set to auction off several surplus vehicles and other highway equipment. The auction is set for December 6 at 9:30 a.m. at the OGS State Office Building Campus, Parking Lot B, 1220 Washington Avenue in Albany.

Items includes trucks, vans, cars, a bus, tires, and other highway equipment. Photos of all the items can be found on the Perry Auctions website. Everything is sold “as is.”

A 13% buyer’s premium will be charged on all items sold. You can sign up to bid and view all the details on the Perry Auctions website.