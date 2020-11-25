NYC cyclist dies weeks after being hit by car in Saugerties

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saugerties Police Department reports that a man who was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Saugerties has succumbed to his injuries.

On November 3 at about 12:40 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Fish Creek Road and Patch Road, the scene of a reported motor vehicle versus bicycle crash. A 44-year-old Manhattan man was cycling north on Fish Creek Road when he was hit by a 1995 Mercedes.

Craig L. Pedersen, 55, of Palenville, drove the Mercedes. Driving south on Fish Creek Road, he turned left onto Patch Road. Police determined that he caused the collision by failing to yield.

The cyclist, who had the right of way, was seriously injured and airlifted to Albany Medical Center for treatment. He died from his injuries on November 20.

Police say Pedersen was charged with failure to yield right-of-way, a traffic violation.