ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State of Health (NY State of Health), announced on Wednesday the health and dental insurance plans offered through the Marketplace for the upcoming 2023 open enrollment period. New Yorkers shopping for a Qualified Health Plan have the opportunity to compare plan options to be prepared for the 2023 enrollment period, which begins on November 16 and runs until January 31, 2023.

“NY State of Health continues to be a critical resource throughout the COVID-19 public health emergency, providing over 6.7 million New Yorkers with comprehensive, affordable coverage,” NY State of Health Executive Director Danielle Holahan said. “We will continue to automatically extend consumers’ public program coverage for the duration of the federal emergency, but Qualified Health Plan coverage must be renewed for 2023.”

All 12 insurers that offered Qualified Health Plans last year will offer them again in 2023. Customers who enroll in a qualified health plan between November 16 and December 15 will have coverage starting January 1, 2023. The 12 insurers offering qualified health plans in 2023 are as follows-

Capital District Physicians Health Plan

Empire Blue Cross HealthPlus and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield HealthPlus

Excellus (Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield in Central NY and Univera in Western NY)

Fidelis Care

Health Insurance Plan of Greater New York (EmblemHealth)

Healthfirst

Highmark (Highmark of Northeastern NY and Highmark of Western NY)

Independent Health

MetroPlus Health Plan

MVP Health Care

Oscar Insurance Corporation

United Healthcare of New York, Inc.

Some of the products listed above will be discontinued as of December 31 this year. Customers are urged to pay close attention to any notices received during this time of the year and be prepared to take the actions necessary to assure that they maintain coverage into 2023.

The essential plan will continue to offer comprehensive benefits, including vision and dental benefits for those who’ve enrolled with no monthly premium, no deductible, and low-cost sharing. The 12 insurers offering the essential plan in 2022 are-

Capital District Physicians Health Plan

Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield HealthPlus

Excellus (Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield in Central NY and Univera in Western NY

Fidelis Care

Health Insurance Plan of Greater New York (EmblemHealth)

Healthfirst

Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of Western NY

Independent Health

MetroPlus Health Plan

Molina Healthcare

MVP Health Care

United Healthcare of New York, Inc.

There are seven insurers offering plans on the small business marketplace in 2023. They are as follows-

Capital District Physicians Health Plan

Empire (Empire Blue Cross and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield)

Excellus (Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield in Central NY and Univera in Western NY)

Health Insurance Plan of Greater New York (EmblemHealth)

MVP Health Care

Oscar Insurance Corporation

United Healthcare (Oxford)

The marketplace will offer six stand alone dental plans. They are as follows-