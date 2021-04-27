NY Nurses Association demands action regarding Albany Med staffing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nurses at Albany Medical Center gathered Tuesday morning after they say there’s been a “downward spiral of staffing levels.” This is not the first time they’ve raised these concerns.
In Summer 2020, nurses called out hospital administrators for unsafe and unethical working conditions during the COVID019 pandemic. The hospital maintains that they follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and, additionally, they protect their staff members.
In response to these accusations, Albany Med released the following statement:
It is unfortunate and irresponsible that NYSNA continues to choose fear and falsities as tactics. Albany Med has not cut positions and is among a small number of health care organizations that did not lay off or furlough any staff despite significant financial challenges. Every day, on every shift, Albany Med’s staffing levels are safe. These levels are equal to or greater than national benchmarks. Our workforce remains committed to helping our community overcome the pandemic. We are also actively recruiting nurses to join us. We know Albany Med is known and chosen for the expert, compassionate care we provide. We are at our best when our community needs us most, and we thank the many colleagues who fiercely believe in our mission and the people who trust in their care.Sue Ford Rajchel, Director of Communications at Albany Medical Center