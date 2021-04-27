NY Nurses Association demands action regarding Albany Med staffing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nurses at Albany Medical Center gathered Tuesday morning after they say there’s been a “downward spiral of staffing levels.” This is not the first time they’ve raised these concerns.

In Summer 2020, nurses called out hospital administrators for unsafe and unethical working conditions during the COVID019 pandemic. The hospital maintains that they follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and, additionally, they protect their staff members.

In response to these accusations, Albany Med released the following statement: