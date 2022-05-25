LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York National Guard is holding a Memorial Day ceremony at their Latham headquarters on May 26. Brigadier General Denise Donnell, the commander of the New York Air National Guard, will lead the ceremony.

Memorial Day traces its history back to the traumatic events of the Civil War. Approximately 620,000 United States Soldiers died between 1861 and 1865. Memorial Day was, for a long time, originally observed on May 30. In 1968 Congress passed the Uniform Holiday Act which declared that Memorial Day would officially be recognized on the last Monday in May. This law went into effect in 1971.

The NY National Guard will provide a short ceremony to mark the Memorial Day holiday. The event will be held outside the Division of Military and Naval Affairs headquarters building and feature remarks from Brig. Gen. Donnell. There will be a moment of silence and a bugler will play taps.

The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. on May 26 at the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs Headquarters, 330 Old Niskayuna Road, Latham. The ceremony will be no longer than 15 to 20 minutes.