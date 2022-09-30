ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to moving company, moveBuddha, New York is the fourth most searched state to move out this year. With that being said, Albany is one of the only cities in the state seeing positive inflow.

Of all the cities in NY, Albany is ranked seventh for its move ratio. For every 106 move-ins, there are 100 move-outs. For comparison, Jamaica only has 27 move-ins for 100 moves out. The average home value in Albany is modest in comparison to other parts of NY with the average home value being $275,510. This is a steal compared to White Plains with an average of $800,000. Wondering where they go? Over 19% of move-outs of NY are headed to Florida.