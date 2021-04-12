NY and US average gas prices are down one cent

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The average price of gas is down one cent, both in New York and the nation as a whole. According to AAA, the average gas price in New York is $2.89. Statewide, GasBuddy clocks the lowest price at $2.55, and the highest at $3.39.

In Albany, gas fell 0.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.86 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 546 local stations. Albany’s gas prices are 1.2 cents lower than they were a month ago, and 65.3 cents higher than they were a year ago. GasBuddy reports the cheapest station in Albany is $2.67 per gallon, with the most expensive at $2.99.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.855 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 0.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and $1.02 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“It has been a fairly tame last few weeks at the pump for most areas after a particularly active February and March when prices were screaming higher,” said GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan. “After surging back then, we’ve seen the price increases fade, and while we haven’t seen much of a decline, prices have been holding near their yearly highs. For now, it feels like the risk of seeing the national average climb to $3 per gallon has been delayed by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases both here and abroad, limiting the upside to gasoline demand, but should things begin to improve, especially as we get closer to the start of the summer, we still have potential to see summer gas prices at their highest levels in years. Make no mistake, gas prices this year will be tied to the hip of the COVID situation.”

One year ago, the national average was $1.87, while New York’s was $2.26. Here’s a look at the current averages across different parts of upstate New York: