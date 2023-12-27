COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To date, over 8,700 tickets were issued through the Albany County School Bus Safety in 2023. To better protect students and enhance school bus safety, the North Colonie School District is installing stop-arm cameras on all of its school buses.

“North Colonie’s decision to opt-in to the County’s school bus stop arm camera program is the right one,” said County Legislator Jennifer Whalen (R-C, Loudonville). All too often we see or hear about preventable traffic accidents and other dangers posed to our schoolchildren. It’s a chronic problem in our County and State that we must work to fix through education and enforcement. By joining our County program, North Colonie becomes one of several local school districts in sending a message of zero tolerance for motorists illegally passing stopped school buses.”

Passing a school bus with its stop sign extended is illegal in every state, and it’s estimated that nearly 50,000 cars illegally pass stopped school buses in New York every day. Not only are the stop arm cameras intended to cut down on the number of drivers who pass them by, but also attempting to save children’s lives as well.

The cameras will be able to detect the license plates of those ignoring the red flashing lights on school buses. Motorists will fined $250 for their first violation. If they pass a stopped school bus a second time within 18 months, the penalty increases to $275 and $300 if it happens a third time or more.