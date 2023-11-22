LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — All North Colonie Central School District students will be eligible for free school meals beginning December 1. Every student can have a free meal at breakfast and a free meal at lunch.

The announcement was made after the Department of Agriculture expanded its Community Eligibility Provision, thus allowing the North Colonie CSD to qualify. The North Colonie CSD will be eligible to offer free meals for the next four years.

“We are thrilled to learn that we have qualified for free meals under the new state and federal guidelines. Having the ability to provide free breakfast and lunch to all of our students will be life-changing for some and certainly helpful to all others who wish to take advantage of the assistance,” said North Colonie Superintendent Kathleen Skeals. “It is vital for all students to have access to complete and nutritious meals that set them up to succeed in and out of the classroom on a daily basis.”

The state reimbursement rate was also increased to cover the full cost of the meals. This means there will be no additional costs for parents, taxpayers, or the school district.