North Colonie CSD to host COVID vaccine clinic for eligible students

NORTH COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Students in the North Colonie Central School District ages 16 and older will have an opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The high school is holding the Pfizer vaccine clinic on Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again on May 8 for the second dose.

Families of students that are ages 16 and older can schedule an appointment for their child starting April 15. The district says they anticipate multiple opportunities from the county to provide students with vaccinations.

Important things to know: