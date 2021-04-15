North Colonie CSD to host COVID vaccine clinic for eligible students

NORTH COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Students in the North Colonie Central School District ages 16 and older will have an opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The high school is holding the Pfizer vaccine clinic on Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again on May 8 for the second dose.
Families of students that are ages 16 and older can schedule an appointment for their child starting April 15. The district says they anticipate multiple opportunities from the county to provide students with vaccinations.
Important things to know:
- Students must have a scheduled appointment.
- Students must be 16 years old as of April 17.
- Students under the age of 18 must have parental consent to receive the vaccine. Parents should use a parent’s email when you schedule the appointment. This is important for consent.
- When scheduling, you will be asked to schedule your child’s second dose appointment.
- Try to schedule the second dose at the same time of day as the first dose is given.
- Parents will complete all paperwork in advance through the registration link. Be sure to complete any insurance information and have proper ID for students to avoid delays/possible cancellation of the vaccine appointment.
- All students receiving vaccines will be required to stay at the school afterward for the required 15-minute post-vaccine observation period. Families should plan accordingly.
- Parents can not accompany their students inside the gymnasium to receive the vaccine. All parents will be asked to stay outside the building unless their child needs special assistance.
- Parents should be patient when waiting for students to complete the vaccination process, which includes registration, receiving the shot, and the required observation period after the shot is administered.