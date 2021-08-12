North Carolina police arrest fugitive, 3rd suspect in Colonie Motel 6 murder

Albany County
Posted: / Updated:
Kenneth Spencer (1)

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Police announced the Wednesday arrest of a third suspect in the case of a homicide that took place May 11 at the Motel 6 on Curry Road.

Kenneth W. Spencer, 45—formerly of Schenectady—was taken into custody at his residence in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is currently being held there, at the High Point facility in Guilford County, on unrelated charges.

Spencer is set to be extradited back to New York to face a felony second-degree murder charge in Albany County. Colonie Police believe that everyone involved with committing the homicide is in police custody.

The arrest was part of a joint effort by the U.S. Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.

