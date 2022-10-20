ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Public Library welcomed the community back to the newly renovated and expanded North Albany Branch with an open house celebration on Wednesday, October 19. The open house came complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony with remarks from library and community officials, tours of the renovated branch, a meet-and-greet with the North Albany staff, and goody bags for children and teens.

Officials participating in the ceremony were:

Albany Public Library Executive Director Andrea Nicolay

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan

City School District of Albany Superintendent Kaweeda Adams

North Albany Middle School Principal Andrea Piper

Albany Public Library Board of Trustees President Thomas McCarthy Jr.

Albany Public Library Head of East Branches Rebecca Lubin

The North Albany Branch was closed in March 2020 when the entire system shut down in-person operations at the onset of the COVID pandemic. The library branch remained closed during the renovation and expansion of the North Albany Middle School by the City School District of Albany, which opened last month. Part of the school’s expansion replaced a former YMCA building, which opened at 616 North Pear Street in 2005 and included a small space for APL’s North Albany Branch.

The renovation included a 12% increase in library square footage, in addition to a public meeting room, two study rooms, a staff office, and two public bathrooms. A new entrance was created that solely serves the library. APL’s investment included a new service desk, new carpeting and paint, new furniture and shelving, and updated collections.

“Albany Public Library is thrilled to reopen the renovated North Albany Branch,” said APL Executive Director Andrea Nicolay. “It may be our smallest branch but it’s bigger and better than ever, with dedicated rooms for programs, activities, community meetings, and tutoring. As a full-service branch people can also take advantage of the collection, use computers, or relax and read. We’re excited to welcome everyone back to this great little library.”

The North Albany Branch is located at 616 North Pearl Street in Albany and can be reached by calling (518) 427-4300 x6. North Albany is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, and noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.