ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany officials are reminding residents that they will no longer be allowed to park at UAlbany’s Thurlow Terrace Lot. The normal parking regulations were suspended while HBO’s “The Gilded Age” was filming in the area.

The parking lot, located on Western Avenue between Englewood Place and Thurlow Terrace, will no longer be available to the public starting 6 p.m. on August 14. Only those with University-issued parking permits will be allowed to park there.

Officials said normal parking regulations will continue to be suspended for filming in certain areas, including from Quail Street to S. Swan Street and Washington Avenue to Madison Avenue, as well as all of Washington Park and Englewood Place. Alternate side parking and timed restrictions will not be in effect in the impacted areas.

Emergency No Parking signs will be posted in these areas. Parking enforcement will continue to monitor for vehicles blocking fire hydrants, crosswalks, and in no parking zones. Parking meters are in effect unless noted otherwise and residential parking permits will remain in effect.