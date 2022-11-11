ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Daughters of Sarah Community for Seniors, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping seniors at all stages of wellness has announced a casino-themed fall fundraiser. The “Game Changer” event will take place on November 19 in the New York State Museum’s Adirondack Gallery.

Funds raised through the event will benefit elders who receive care at the Community’s nursing, rehabilitation, memory enhancement, and assisted living facilities. Tickets include free chips for the no-stakes games, a kosher buffet, and chances to win exciting prizes. For more information about the event and how to purchase tickets, visit the Daughters of Sarah Community for Seniors website.