ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany is looking for its next Tulip Queen. The queen will be crowned during the 2023 Albany Tulip Festival on May 13 and May 14.

Those nominated must be an Albany County resident, between 18 and 24 years old, and have leadership skills and community outreach goals. The Tulip Queen will win a $5,000 scholarship and Court Members will each get a $1,500 scholarship.

You can nominate a Tulip Queen on the Albany Office of Cultural Affairs website. The nomination deadline is Monday, April 5.

The Albany Tulip Festival takes place in Washington Park each year and celebrates the city’s Dutch heritage. The festival includes about 100 artisan vendors, a fine arts show, food, the KidZone, two stages for live entertainment and more than 140,000 tulips in 150 different varieties.