ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — August 18 is the last day to nominate someone for Albany’s Henry Johnson Award for Community Service.

The award is given in the spirit of Sgt. Henry Johnson, who lived in Albany and risked his life to save others during World War I. The award goes to someone who has shown leadership and selflessness in social justice, volunteerism, arts or education.

Applications can be submitted on the city of Albany website.