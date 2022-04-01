ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.

Saturday, April 2

On Saturday, April 2 from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Madison Avenue near Partridge Street and the east side of Partridge Street from Yates Street to Madison Avenue for a funeral.

Monday, April 4

Beginning on Monday, April 4 from 7:00 a.m. until Tuesday, April 5 at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Pinehurst Avenue from Austain Avenue to Tremont Stree t for service vehicles.

Beginning on Monday, April 4 from 6:00 a.m. until Friday, April 8 at 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Green Street from Norton Street to Beaver Street for service vehicles.

Tuesday, April 5

On Tuesday, April 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Dove Street just south of Elk Street for event parking.

On Tuesday, April 5 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Hamilton Street near 405 Hamilton Street for a move.

On Tuesday, April 5 from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Bleecker Place from Philip Street to Eagle Street for service vehicles.

Beginning on Tuesday, April 5 at 7:00 a.m. until Wednesday, April 6th at 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Lark Street from State Street to Hudson Avenue for AWD vehicles.

Wednesday, April 6