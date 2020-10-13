No layoffs or tax increase included in Albany County 2021 budget

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County budget is in at the buzzer. Executive Dan McCoy says it took several sleepless nights this weekend to figure out how the county can financially recover as much as possible after the pandemic.

“Now people need us the most, and this is when we are delivering the most challenging budget I have delivered in my nine years as county executive,” McCoy says.

The $719 million budget was delivered on time Tuesday. It’s close to two percent less planned spending than the $732 million budget last year with the bonus that taxes will stay flat for the eighth year in a row. The average $150,000 home will save about $1.00 on their tax bill, the third straight year for property owners to see some level of tax decrease. McCoy says that was a particularly tough task after all the forced pandemic spending.

“The other devastating effect that we won’t feel right now but we will down the road is all these businesses that were in downtown Albany and other areas that were renting space, office space, that have said, hey I can work from home and save money, get more work done, we are not coming back,” he says.

McCoy also says several hotels and many local businesses have either closed or do not expect to survive through the down winter months. He says the county isn’t getting the income they need with sales tax down more than six percent and hotel occupancy taxes down a whopping 33 percent. He says the new 2021 budget was only made possible by taking $8 million collectively from the county’s rainy day funds.

“I was planning for something, but I didn’t know what that some thing was and that’s why when you build up reserves and you have a rainy day fund, it’s there when people need you the most,” McCoy says.

“As JP Morgan said back in 1907, those reserves are there for a purpose, now is the time to use your reserves. I would say JP Morgan was right then, he be right again if he said the same thing today to our policy makers,” says expert financial advisor Hugh Johnson, owner and chief finance officer at Hugh Johnson Advisors.

Johnson says Albany County also did the exact right thing by making the budget without layoffs or cuts to programs and services. He says the area overall already lost 75,000 jobs in the pandemic’s early stages and so far has only recovered around 30,000.

“We have a long way to go in this community and the one thing you don’t want to do is aggravate conditions by laying off more people,” he explains in a Zoom call with NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

McCoy says instead of layoffs, the county offered a elected severance plan to give $15,000 if employees elect to separate from the county government for at least three years. He says more than 100 people applied to take the offer.

“There’s just certain positions that we can’t live without. We identified 72 [positions] that could be absorbed in the departments,” McCoy says. “That will be a $5 million savings alone for next year.”

The 2021 budget still has speed bumps in the way. McCoy says it doesn’t include the possibility the county could lose 20 percent federal funding. He says now is the time to pass a stimulus package and put aside political differences.

“What matters is giving people the things that they are entitled to and being there now in the middle of a crisis and showing leadership and that’s what we need out of DC from both sides of the aisle, not just one,” McCoy says.

“The most important thing you can do as a policymaker right now is have empathy and I know everybody expresses they have that empathy, but it’s got to show up in the kinds of things you do for people, for businesses, and of course for states and local governments,” Johnson says.