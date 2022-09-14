ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — LarkFest, as it’s traditionally known, is not returning to Albany this year. Instead, the Lark Street Business Improvement District (BID) is holding a smaller Fall Art on Lark event on September 24.
“Over the past three summers, COVID significantly impacted everything, including the ability of the BID to stage events,” said Darius Shahinfar, Albany City Treasurer and Lark BID Board member. “LarkFest had been the BID’s biggest annual event, and currently we simply lack the bandwidth to organize an event of that magnitude, and not lose money.”
Larkfest, which features live music and over 100 vendors, has been known to attract over 80,000 visitors and is Upstate New York’s largest one-day street festival. The festival has been canceled since 2020 due to the pandemic.
However, Lark BID, a not-for-profit organization, is able to organize smaller events such as Fall Art on Lark. Art on Lark was also held in June this year to celebrate local artists and small businesses.
“Over the past several years, the BID membership and the neighborhoods have asked for more and smaller events like Art on Lark, and that is the direction the BID is moving towards, irrespective of LarkFest,” said Shahinfar.
“But going forward, the BID and several of its member businesses have begun evaluating the concept of a LarkFest event for 2023 that would be more in line with most people’s conceptions of past LarkFests, while taking into account all of the concerns of the BID business corridor, the neighborhood communities, as well as our public safety community,” said Shahinfar.
This year’s Fall Art on Lark takes place on Lark Street between Madison Avenue and State Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lark Street will be closed to traffic and will feature vendors such as painters, photographers, jewelers, and ceramicists, food, a Farmer’s Market, Community Resource Fair, and live music. Businesses along Lark will also be open.
Vendors
Music
Participating businesses
