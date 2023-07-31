ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An investigation is underway after HAZMAT crews were called to check out the scene at the Board of Elections office in Albany.

Officials responded to a call for a suspicious package just after 4:30 p.m. Monday on North Pearl Street. When paramedics arrived on scene, they found a letter inside a box. Several employees were evaluated for health concerns, but no one was sent to the hospital.

Crews did not find any evidence of chemical contamination. The investigation into where the letter came from is ongoing.