ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nine Pin Cider’s year-long 26er program is returning on March 24. The program, which started in 2016, was cut short in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Every two weeks, participants get a brand new cider style to try. Each participant needs to try all 26 ciders to complete the challenge. Nine Pin works with Samascott Orchards in Kinderhook to develop the 26 new ciders that will only be available at Nine Pin’s tasting room in Albany.

“After working hard in 2021 to develop these unique 26er ciders, I am confident they are some of the best and I can’t wait to share them after the shutdown we experienced in 2020,” said Alejandro del Peral, co-founder, and cider maker. “I encourage you to participate in this unique experimental cider challenge that supports New York agriculture and our beloved treasure that is the Adirondack Park.”

Those who earn 26er status get various benefits in Nine Pin’s tasting room including perpetual happy hour pricing. Participants who earned 26er status in 2016 and 2018 are eligible to complete the challenge again to reach Silver or Gold status.

In 2016, more than 325 people earned 26er status and 669 people earned 26er status in 2018. A portion of this year’s 26er cider sales will be donated to support the Adirondack Mountain Club (ADK)’s Summit Stewardship Program.

You can sign up for the challenge on the Nine Pin website.