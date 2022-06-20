ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nine Pin Ciderworks released its newest seasonal cider style, Lavender Lemonade, on Saturday. The cider is a twist on Nine Pin’s classic farmhouse blend of apples, infused with culinary lavender and a touch of lemon juice.

To craft this summery drink, the cidery uses 100% New York State apples from Samascott Orchards in Kinderhook and unique culinary-grade lavender sourced from Lavenlair Farms in Whitehall. The cider is then topped off with lemon juice.

“We really enjoy having the opportunity to work with local growers such as Lavenlair Farms to create custom, one-of-a-kind ciders like Lavender Lemonade,” said Alejandro del Peral, co-founder, and cidermaker. “The cider has a bright, citrusy, refreshing flavor that’s perfect for the summer months.”

Lavender Lemonade Cider is currently available in 12-ounce cans in Nine Pin’s tasting room in Albany, and in stores across New York State, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Jersey. Residents in other states can visit Nine Pin’s online store to get their hands on the seasonal beverage.