Nine Pin Cider releases special cans to celebrate Pride Month

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nine Pin Ciderworks announced their limited edition Pride Can in observance of LGBTQ Pride Month. For the third year in a row, a portion of the sales from each case sold will be donated to support the Columbia County-based LGBTQ non-profit OutHudson.

The limited release features an annually updated Pride Flag design proudly wrapped around a 12 oz can.

OutHudson’s mission is to improve the quality of life and advance the visibility of LGBTQ people in Columbia County. The donation will help organize various social and educational LGBTQ events such as movie screenings, intergenerational programming, potlucks, discussion groups, youth/teen support groups, drag brunches, author/poetry readings, Drag Queen Story Time, community town halls, educational workshops, and HIV/AIDS programming.

Pride Cans will be available for sale at Nine Pin’s tasting room located on Broadway in Albany and online starting Thursday, June 3. The cider will be available in 12 oz. four-packs and has an ABV of 6.7 percent.