Nine Pin Cider releases special cans to celebrate Pride Month

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
nine pin pride cans

(Nine Pin Ciderworks)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nine Pin Ciderworks announced their limited edition Pride Can in observance of LGBTQ Pride Month. For the third year in a row, a portion of the sales from each case sold will be donated to support the Columbia County-based LGBTQ non-profit OutHudson.

The limited release features an annually updated Pride Flag design proudly wrapped around a 12 oz can.

OutHudson’s mission is to improve the quality of life and advance the visibility of LGBTQ people in Columbia County. The donation will help organize various social and educational LGBTQ events such as movie screenings, intergenerational programming, potlucks, discussion groups, youth/teen support groups, drag brunches, author/poetry readings, Drag Queen Story Time, community town halls, educational workshops, and HIV/AIDS programming.

Pride Cans will be available for sale at Nine Pin’s tasting room located on Broadway in Albany and online starting Thursday, June 3. The cider will be available in 12 oz. four-packs and has an ABV of 6.7 percent.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire