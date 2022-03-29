ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nine Pin Ciderworks, New York State’s first farm cidery, released its new spring seasonal cider Tuesday- the Cider Sangria. Nine Pin’s innovative new style combines apples with grapes, highlighting two of New York State’s largest and most important fruits.

Nine Pin crafts its Cider Sangria using 100 percent New York State apples from Samascott Orchards in Kinderhook, and co-ferments it with the most popular New York State grape varietals: traminette, chancellor, and concord, all sourced from Walker’s Vineyard in Forestville. The resulting cider is then infused with a touch of orange citrus.

“The apple is first and foremost New York’s best and most important fruit. However, the grape is incredibly vital to our agricultural output,” said Alejandro del Peral, co-founder, and cidermaker. “Our Cider Sangria celebrates the two harvests perfectly, and its bright, citrus flavor comes right in time for warmer weather!”

Cider Sangria is currently available in 12-ounce cans in Nine Pin’s tasting room in Albany as well as through retailers across New York State, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Jersey. Residents in other states can purchase Nine Pin’s new brew through their online store.