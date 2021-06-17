‘Night at the Museum Catholic’ honors Catholic Charities’ fronline workers

In this Friday, April 24, 2020 photo, Wayne State University medical school student Michael Moentmann swabs Leon Wheeler’s nostril at a COVID-19 testing center in Detroit. Moentmann, 23, had planned to observe surgeries this spring but then a highly contagious virus disrupted everything. So he’s volunteering in one of America’s hardest-hit cities, testing police officers, firefighters, bus drivers and other essential workers who keep Detroit running. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany is holding its ninth annual “Night at the Museum” on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. Thousands of essential staff and volunteers who cared for the Capital Region throughout the pandemic are taking the spotlight as the guests of honor.

Workers and helpers from Catholic Charities—“CC Heroes”—will be recognized for committing to serving the most vulnerable individuals and families. Throughout last year’s public health crisis, over 100,000 people got help in the form of housing, food, emergency assistance, and caregiver support from the organization.

“I look forward to Night at the Museum every year and I am particularly pleased to be honoring our CC Heroes in 2021. Our staff and volunteers have gone above and beyond in their mission to serve and care for others. For months, we have seen the needs of our communities grow and for months these heroes have worked hard to meet those needs,” said Vincent W. Colonno, CEO of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany, in a written statement. “In years past, people from across our 14-county, 10,000-square-mile service area have generously supported our mission through our Night at the Museum event. It is my hope that tradition of philanthropy will continue.”