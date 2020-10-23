NEWS10 rides along with driving instructor during Teen Driver Safety Week

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week, a time for parents to have conversations with their kids on how to stay safe behind the wheel. NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson takes a ride with a Capital Region driving instructor to learn the rules of the road.

Related Content Car accidents number one cause of unintentional deaths for teens

Scott Mackay, a driving instructor at Mackay’s Driving School, has been teaching new drivers the rules of the road for more than 10 years. While the statistics are alarming, they aren’t surprising he says.

“I think kids don’t understand the rules of the road, they just think they can get behind the wheel and they can go,” said Mackay.

National Teen Driver Safety Week is October 18 to 24.

LATEST STORIES