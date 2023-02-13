CLARKSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Feb. 13 is Galentine’s Day, a day created to celebrate the supportive female friendships in your life. To mark the occasion, the NEWS10 morning team women teamed up to take a S.W.A.T. self-defense class taught by Albany County First Sergeant Kayla Apple.

After a decade teaching Albany County’s RAD, or Rape Aggression Defense, Apple created the Sheriff’s Women and Tactics (S.W.A.T.) program to focus on empowering women through awareness and self-defense practices. She tailored the training around real-life domestic violence calls she has answered while on duty.

The program offers multiple two hour classes to women of all ages with no prior experience required. Classes will cover every day awareness, online safety and sexual assault safety.

Apple’s goal is to help women become even more knowledgeable, strong and confident in their daily lives. To find out when the next S.W.A.T. class is taking place, visit the county’s website or email Kayla Apple at kayla.apple@albanycountyny.gov.