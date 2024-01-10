ALBANY N.Y. (NEWS10) — On April 8, New York State will have its first total eclipse in nearly a century. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced updates on Wednesday to ensure a safe and enjoyable viewing experience for New Yorkers and visitors alike.

The moon will turn day into night as it passes between the Earth and the sun for 1 1/2 to 3 1/2 minutes, encompassing the western and northern parts of the state. The full eclipse will happen between 3:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., but the entire event will last up to two and a half hours.

I LOVE NY launched a campaign and website to emphasize safety precautions, prime viewing locations, and eclipse events happening around the state. It is also encouraging eclipse viewers to turn their viewing trip into a full-blown vacation for a more enjoyable experience and an opportunity to miss out on the post-eclipse traffic as many out-of-state visitors are anticipated.

Safety precautions

Wear specialized solar viewing glasses and sunscreen

Check traffic reports as there is expected to be a high volume of people traveling

Prepare for the weather

If camping, bring proper gear and watch out for ticks and mosquitos

The Capital Region will see 96% shadowing of the sun, while New York City will see 89% and Long Island will see 88%. According to I LOVE NY, some of the best viewing locations include the Adirondacks, the Greater Niagara area, the Chautauqua-Allegheny region, the Thousand Islands-Seaway region, and the Finger Lakes.

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “It’s been nearly 100 years since New York last experienced a total solar eclipse and thankfully we will not have to wait much longer. With our state so uniquely positioned to view this celestial wonder, people from around the country will be flocking to New York to see it for themselves and we will be ready. As April 8 quickly approaches, we will continue to work hand in glove with our local partners to ensure it will be a safe and enjoyable experience for all.”

Agencies and governments across the state will continue with meetings and briefings in preparation for this major celestial event. Hochul’s office will continue with updates so New Yorkers and visitors can prepare for and enjoy the eclipse.

“Whether you live in New York or are visiting to witness this generational spectacle, ensuring everyone can take in this year’s eclipse safely is our top priority,” Hochul said. “I encourage everyone to keep safety in mind so that all can savor this experience and make memories to last a lifetime. Come for the eclipse, but stay for New York and enjoy all our great state has to offer.”